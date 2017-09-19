If you want to avoid ending up with malware on your computer system, be careful what you click on when you search 'Craig David'. It seems the singer is the 'most dangerous' celebrity to search in the UK, with the most results leading to malicious websites.

Craig David performing at Glastonbury

Of course, we are sure you'd be fine clicking on his Wiki or Twitter page, but online security company McAfee have revealed that searching for the 36-year-old 'Heartline' singer is the most likely out of all celebrities to lead you to a dodgy site that could steal your information or send malware to your computer, as cybercriminals use popular searches to lure unsuspecting internet users to their set-up - which often involves the promise of free music downloads. A tempting idea, but in the end it is always best to pay up for your MP3s.

'Having the latest albums, videos and films available immediately is a tempting proposition', said Nick Viney of McAfee according to the BBC. 'However, consumers need to be aware of the cybersecurity risks of clicking on links that promise the latest content from celebrities, particularly when they're offering it for free. They [the consumers] need to slow down and assess the links and sources that are showing up in search results.'

The McAfee study was carried out across Google, Bing and Yahoo! browsers, with Adele, Ed Sheeran, Jessie J, Rita Ora, Charli XCX, Lily Allen and Zayn Malik also among those artists that UK internet users need to wary of when seeking out music.

Meanwhile, US internet search results were also looked at, with Avril Lavigne as the 'most dangerous' celebrity and Bruno Mars, Carly Rae Jepsen, Celine Dion, Calvin Harris, Justin Bieber, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Katy Perry and Beyoncé also making the list. The number one 'most dangerous' celebrity last year was Amy Schumer.