British star Craig David has claimed that he and his manager Colin Lester are ''soul mates''.
Craig David says that he and his manager Colin Lester are ''soul mates''.
The 36-year-old singer-songwriter has been working with Colin for the past 17 years, and has claimed that their relationship extends far beyond that of a conventional artist/manager dynamic.
He explained: ''Me and Colin are soul mates. I love him as a family member.''
Craig continued: ''There's not an artist/manager relationship anymore.
''You talk about the darker times to how it's played out, you look back and think, 'Were they dark times?' On paper [yes], but they were necessary, those things have put you in a position you wouldn't have been in. It's a blessing.''
And Colin feels similarly enthusiastic about their working relationship.
He told Music Week: ''If I fell out of love with the job I do, I would still manage Craig, assuming he wants me to.
''Craig's family to me. It's always been that way, it's personal. Obviously it's a business and I'm commercial, but Craig is family, I never think in terms of how long will I continue being the manager. I've got no plans to ever stop managing Craig.''
Meanwhile, Craig previously likened his music career to riding a bike, having re-entered the mainstream over the last few years.
He said: ''Your career is a bit like you jumped on a bicycle, and both the wheels are in sync.
''Then there's a point where the wheels can start to go out of sync. Some people might jump off. But if you stay on the bike, there's a moment they'll start to go back in sync again. And he used that as a way of describing my career. You stay on and it comes back round. And to see this, now, is madness.''