Who says Courtney Love can't do pop? The riot grrrl icon growled out a husky power ballad rendition of Selena Gomez's song 'Hands To Myself' with Justin Tranter on stage at the GLAAD Spirit Day concert last week, an event which the latter helped to organise.

So it might not have been the most melodious cover of a song we have ever heard, but it was nothing short of heartfelt. The 53-year-old former Hole star - who has been a vocal advocate for the LGBTQ community since the 90s - sang along with the ex-Semi Precious Weapons singer at the 'Justin Tranter and GLAAD Present 'Believer' Spirit Day Concert' on Wednesday (October 18th 2017) in Los Angeles.

They were seen holding hands and gazing into one another's eyes as they performed the duet of 'Hands To Myself'; a super sexy tune from Selena Gomez's 2015 studio album 'Revival'. Justin is a board member for the LGBTQ charity and has previously written songs for Selena including the aforementioned track, 'Good for You', 'Me & the Rhythm' and her new single 'Bad Liar'.

GLAAD raised $100,000 during the concert evening - with major donations coming in from Hailee Steinfeld, Darren Criss, Troye Sivan, 5 Seconds of Summer and Sofia Carson - and all proceeds will go towards the charity's efforts to stand against bullying and other kinds of abuse for LGBTQ young people.

More performers and attendees at the event included Carly Rae Jepsen, Adam Lambert, Scott Hoying and Mitch Grassi of Superfruit, Laura Marano, Chris Colfer, JoJo, Betty Who, Gigi Gorgeous, Brian J. Crum, Tinashe, Parson James and Daya.

The next big event for GLAAD is the 2017 GLAAD Gala in Atlanta on Wednesday (October 25th 2017). Hosted by CMT's Cody Alan with a performance from country star Billy Gilman and special guests including transgender reality star Zeke Smith, and Shereé Whitfield and Porsha Williams from 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta', the event will honour Rising Star Tommy Dorfman from '13 Reasons Why' and Local Hero Tituss Burgess from 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt'.