Courtney Love has found herself amidst a rather bizarre lawsuit in which her daughter's ex-husband Isaiah Silva is accusing her of conspiring to commit burglary and murder among other things in order to obtain a guitar belonging to her late husband Kurt Cobain. He's certainly putting himself at risk of a libel counter-suit.

Courtney Love at AFI Fest

Following Silva's divorce from Frances Bean Cobain, the rock singer managed to obtain ownership of a 1959 Martin guitar previously belonging to the Nirvana frontman in the settlement. But this has caused much tension between the two, so much so that Silva believes Courtney Love tried to have him killed to reclaim the property.

According to People who obtained a copy of the legal documents, also named in the suit are her manager Sam Lutfi, Ross Butler from '13 Reasons Why', PI John Nazarian, a musician named Michael Schenk and another individual named Yan Yukhtman. In his statement, Silva claims that they committed a number of crimes including: burglary, robbery, sexual battery, kidnapping, attempted murder, making criminal threats, false imprisonment, extortion, stalking, intentional infliction of emotional distress and trespass.

Silva claims that certain members of the group entered his home on June 3rd 2016, that Lufti 'seized him violently' and that he along with Nazarian and Schenk assaulted him. Apparently, Nazarian and Schenk also assaulted his mother in front of him, and Lufti grabbed his crotch and threatened him with rape, before the three of them dragged him into a car. A witness called the police who arrived promptly, and, according to Silva, Lufti 'hurriedly concocted a false story intended to prevent LAPD from arresting them'.

The guitar in question, which was used by Kurt Cobain during Nirvana's MTV Unplugged performance in 1993, fell into Silva's possession in lieu of spousal support. He and Frances Bean Cobain married in 2014 but were separated less than two years later.