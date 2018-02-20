Courtney Barnett will release her second solo album 'Tell Me How You Really Feel' this Spring, and with it comes an infectious, soaring single entitled 'Nameless, Faceless' for which she has also unveiled a new video.
The video is a kaleidoscopic collage of animation, photography and irreverent humour; a contemporary art montage that oozes everything about her punk aesthetic.
Her forthcoming album immediately follows last year's collaborative venture 'Lotta Sea Lice' with Kurt Vile, but she hasn't released a solo album since her critically acclaimed 2015 debut 'Sometimes I Sit and Think, and Sometimes I Just Sit'.
Courtney has a handful of dates this Spring, including appearances at Shaky Knees and Fortress Festival, where she'll be supported by the likes of Jay Sam, Molly Burch, Palehound and Lala Lala. Her official 'Tell Me How You Really Feel' tour kicks off in Leeds on May 29th with support from Loose Tooth. A handful of her subsequent North American dates will include support from VAGABON and Julien Baker.
'Tell Me How You Really Feel' will be released on May 18th 2018 through Matador Records, Milk! Records and Marathon Artists.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
'Smalls Change (Meditations Upon Ageing)' arrives in April.
The two awards have made for a great 72nd birthday present for the country music icon.