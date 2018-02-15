After she teased new music earlier this week, Courtney Barnett has finally announced details of her next studio album, as well dropping the video for a new single, ‘Nameless, Faceless’.

It’s the first cut from her new album, titled Tell Me How You Really Feel, which will be released on May 18th via Mom + Pop, Marathon Artists and Barnett’s own Milk! Records.

The lyrics of ‘Nameless, Faceless’ describe the fear of walking alone as a woman, and its chorus alludes to writer Margaret Atwood’s famous quotation, “Men are afraid that women will laugh at them; women are afraid that men will kill them.”

The new single also boasts an eye-popping animated video, directed by Lucy Dyson. Barnett’s trademark deadpan delivery and clever wordplay are also fully intact.

As if all that wasn’t enough, the 30 year old star also revealed details of a North American tour in support of Tell Me How You Really Feel, lasting from May until July. It is started off with two festival dates – Fort Worth’s Fortress Festival in late April, and Atlanta’s Shaky Knees Festival in early May. Barnett will also perform at the BBC Biggest Weekend and All Points East festivals in Britain this summer.

Tell Me How You Really Feel is Barnett’s first studio album in under her name alone since her debut record in 2015, Sometimes I Sit and Think, and Sometimes I Just Sit, which garnered rave reviews and finished as one of the most acclaimed albums of the year.

In 2017, after an exhaustive world tour to promote that album, Barnett returned to the scene with a collaboration record made with singer-songwriter Kurt Vile, titled Lotta Sea Lice.

