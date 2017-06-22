Courteney Cox has revealed that she has changed her appearance by having her facial fillers – and she feels that she’s much better off for it.

In a forthright new interview for a beauty magazine, the former ‘Friends’ star revealed she made the decision one day after she looked in the mirror and realised that she didn’t actually like her appearance, having gotten fillers for many years to prevent the ageing process.

Cox, 53, told New Beauty magazine that this means she’s ready to embrace growing old and doesn’t want to artificially hold back the process any more.

Courteney Cox

“I’ve had all my fillers dissolved,” she explained, “I feel better because I look like myself. I think that I now look more like the person that I was (before adjustments). I hope I do.”

Cox also revealed that for a long time she didn’t realise how dependent she was becoming on having fillers, she continued: “Things are going to change. Everything’s going to drop. I was trying to make it not drop, but that made me look fake. The next thing you know, you’re layered and layered. You have no idea because it’s gradual until you go, ‘Oh, s***, this doesn’t look right’.”

The actress is currently engaged to Snow Patrol guitarist Johnny McDaid, whom she has dated on and off since 2013. She already has a teenage daughter, Coco, with her ex-husband David Arquette, but she also revealed in the interview she’s now thinking of more children.

“I would love to have a baby now,” she admitted. “I mean, I could carry someone else’s egg. I may be one of the older people doing it, but I would love to, with Johnny that is. I would. I know it’s crazy, but I would.”

