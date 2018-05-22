This time last week, it looked like 'Gotham' could be cancelled by Fox, without getting a proper ending that the fans deserved. Fortunately, the network came through with an order for a shortened 13-episode-long fifth and final season, which would see Bruce Wayne (David Mazouz) finally complete his journey into becoming the Dark Knight.

Cory Michael Smith plays Edward Nygma aka Riddler in 'Gotham'

Since that point, not much has been revealed about what the show's final episodes would include. We've seen the various villains of Gotham battling for control of the city, in a storyline ripped from the brilliant 'No Man's Land' comic book story arc, and now it looks like showrunners will be returning to the pages of DC's comics to find inspiration for their series' conclusion.

Speaking with Comicbook, the show's executive producer John Stephens opened up about what we should expect in the series' final 13 episodes: "There are, and I'm trying to remember which [stories] they actually are. There's gonna be a little bit of 'Zero Year' in there, you know as well. [You know] some of that stuff, especially with Nygma (Cory Michael Smith). And there's another one but if I tell you what it is it really does spoil the story."

'Zero Year' followed the Riddler's attempts to turn the city of Gotham into his own. He wanted to be the true leader of the city, taking a no-holds-barred approach to getting his own way, and having to deal with a Batman who was relatively new to his vigilantism. It all sounds like perfect timing for 'Gotham'.

This tease, along with the fact Stephens has promised more adaptations from DC Comics will definitely bring fans in for the show's last hoorah. It's going to be a very interesting end to the series, and we can't wait to tune in.

More: Fox Save 'Gotham' With Fifth And Final Season Order

We'll bring you more news surrounding the final season of 'Gotham' as and when we get it.