Corey Taylor is auctioning 13 guitars to raise money for personal protective equipment (PPE) and ''essentials for healthcare workers''.

The Slipknot frontman has put the instruments, which are all signed, up on online auction site eBay in a bid to generate money for Direct Relief, a charity which is working overdrive to get PPE and critical care medications to as many health workers as possible across the US.

Corey wrote on Twitter: ''Bid on 13 used and signed guitars I'm auctioning off to benefit @DirectRelief's COVID-19 efforts.

''Every guitar comes with a case and COA. Lets help @DirectRelief provide PPE and essentials to healthcare workers.''

Last month, Slipknot were forced to cancel their Asia tour - which included their two-day Knotfest festival in Tokyo, Japan, which was due to begin on March 20, as well as shows in Singapore, Jakarta and Manila - because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Corey insisted it ''was the only responsible decision that could be made'' to ensure the safety of fans, their crew and everyone involved in putting on their gigs.

The 'Wait and Bleed' rockers have promised to bring Knotsfest back to Asia ''very soon''.

They wrote: ''In light of global health concerns, Slipknot have decided to postpone their upcoming Asian tour, including Knotfest Japan.

''While decisions like this are not easy, the safety and well-being of the band's fans always comes first.

''Furthermore in this case, the bands and artists, crew and local employees are also equally effected, and as such, this was the only responsible decision that could be made.

''Slipknot and Knotfest will both return to Asia very soon, and at such time that everyone can be ensured of the best experience possible.''