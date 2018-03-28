In what is probably one of the strangest stories of the week, Corey Feldman has revealed that he was stabbed in a brutal attack while riding in his car with his security team earlier this week. The only thing is, sources say that, while he was hospitalised, there is no evidence of any kind of laceration to his body.

Corey Feldman at the premiere of 'It'

The 46-year-old former child star revealed that he was attacked by a gang of three men yesterday (March 27th 2018), telling police that he was stabbed with something 'long and sharp' at a traffic light in L.A.'s San Fernando Valley after noticing that a man was following him. But police insist to TMZ that there was no stab wound on his body.

'I'm in the hospital. I was attacked tonight', Corey wrote on Twitter. 'A man opened my car door and stabbed me with something. Please say prayers for us. Thank God it was only myself and my security in the car, when three men approached. While security was distracted, a guy [in] a car pulled up and attacked.'

He insisted that he was doing OK, but claimed that the LAPD are investigating the attack as an 'attempted homicide' as he believes the attack was executed by the same group of people who have been threatening him online. However, police have informed Fox News that they were unaware of any such murder investigation.

data-lang="en"> IM IN THE HOSPITAL! I WAS ATTACKED 2NITE! A MAN OPENED MY CAR DOOR & STABBED ME W SOMETHING! PLEASE SAY PRAYERS 4 US! ???????? THANK GOD IT WAS ONLY MYSELF & MY SECURITY IN THE CAR, WHEN 3 MEN APPROACHED! WHILE SECURITY WAS DISTRACTED, W A GUY A CAR PULLED UP & ATTACKED! I'M OK! pic.twitter.com/TZ0ppZeEWN — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) March 28, 2018

'I have had mounting threats on all social media platforms by this vile 'wolfpack' and this I'm sure is a result of those negative actions', Corey continued. 'I have reason to believe it's all connected. Enough is enough. How sick are these people?!?'

It's unclear what the extent of his injuries truly are, though he posted a shot of himself lying in a hospital bed hooked up to tubes and wires while his wife Courtney Anne Mitchell looked on concernedly from his bedside.

Last year, Corey claimed that he was molested by Jon Grissom and Marty Weiss among others during his time as a film star in the 80s. Since then he's been trying to raise money to pay for a security and legal team as he has felt that his life was in danger as a result of those allegations.

'Ever since I discussed the fact that I have this plan, my life has turned to utter chaos', he said in a video for the Indiegogo campaign. 'I've been silenced my whole life, but just over the past few days since I made that announcement, I've been arrested, I had a near-death experience last night where I felt like I was almost going to be killed. Two trucks came speeding at me at the same time on a crosswalk.'