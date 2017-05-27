Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest StumbleUpon
Pictures

Coolio Pictures

Coolio Performs at Go Pool - Las Vegas Nevada United States - Saturday 27th May 2017

Coolio arrives at the Flamingo GO Pool for a performance - Las Vegas Nevada United States - Friday 26th May 2017

Pitbull's New Year's Revolution - Miami Florida United States - Sunday 1st January 2017

Nelly, Biz Markie, Queen Latifah, Salt-n-pepa, Rob Base, Snoop Lion, Snoop Dogg, Naughty By Nature and Coolio
Jude Demorest, Brittany O'grady, Ryan Destiny, Lunchmoney Lewis, Desiigner, Nelly, Biz Markie, Queen Latifah, Salt-n-pepa, Rob Base, Snoop Lion, Snoop Dogg, Naughty By Nature, Coolio and Tone Loc
Nelly, Biz Markie, Queen Latifah, Salt-n-pepa, Rob Base, Snoop Lion, Snoop Dogg, Naughty By Nature and Coolio
Jude Demorest, Brittany O'grady, Ryan Destiny, Lunchmoney Lewis, Desiigner, Nelly, Biz Markie, Queen Latifah, Salt-n-pepa, Rob Base, Snoop Lion, Snoop Dogg, Naughty By Nature, Coolio and Tone Loc
Jude Demorest, Brittany O'grady, Ryan Destiny, Lunchmoney Lewis, Desiigner, Nelly, Biz Markie, Queen Latifah, Salt-n-pepa, Rob Base, Snoop Lion, Snoop Dogg, Naughty By Nature, Coolio and Tone Loc
Jude Demorest, Brittany O'grady, Ryan Destiny, Lunchmoney Lewis, Desiigner, Nelly, Biz Markie, Queen Latifah, Salt-n-pepa, Rob Base, Snoop Lion, Snoop Dogg, Naughty By Nature, Coolio and Tone Loc

Fright Dome 13th anniversary black carpet event held at Circus Circus - Las Vegas Nevada United States - Friday 2nd October 2015

Coolio performing live - Helsinki Finland - Friday 28th August 2015

ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards - Arrivals - Los Angeles California United States - Thursday 25th June 2015

Spike TV's Guys Choice 2015 - Los Angeles California United States - Saturday 6th June 2015

DJ/Producer Steve Aoki receives the "Brenden Celebrity Star" at Brenden Theatres Inside Palms Resort Hotel & Casino - Las Vegas Nevada United States - Saturday 7th March 2015

7th Annual Cerebral Palsy Celebrity Poker Tournament - Las Vegas Nevada United States - Saturday 13th December 2014

Rapper Coolio filming on Cannon Drive - Los Angeles California United States - Wednesday 10th April 2013

Rapper Coolio filming on Cannon Drive - Los Angeles California United States - Thursday 11th April 2013

at the 2012 Nightclub & Bar Convention and Trade Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center. - Tuesday 13th March 2012

Carmen Electra hosts 3rd Annual eBay Motors RPM Xl Event at Pure Nightclub at Caesars Palace Resort and Casino - Las Vegas, Nevada - Tuesday 1st November 2011

arrives at Crown Nightclub inside the Rio Hotel and Casino to host Christmas With Coolio - Las Vegas, Nevada - Wednesday 22nd December 2010

                                      Go Back in Time using our News archive to see what happened on a particular day in the past.