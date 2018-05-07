Whether you're an avid fan of 'UnREAL', or somebody new to the party, the series is certainly a unique experience when compared with everything else we see on the small screen. Following a bunch of cast and crew who are all a part of the reality show 'Everlasting' (think 'The Bachelor', but even more warped), it allows audiences a look into the workings and manipulations that go on behind-the-scenes on a show such as this one. Yes, it is fictional, but plenty of what we see go on will of course be based in fact.

Constance Zimmer returns as Quinn King in 'UnREAL' season 4

Now three seasons deep, viewers are clambering for any information they can get about 'UnREAL' season 4. The new episodes filmed back-to-back with season 3, and whilst they're all in the can and ready to go, we haven't yet got an official premiere date for them. Constance Zimmer, who plays executive producer Quinn King on the series, has been opening up a little bit about what we should expect to whet our appetites.

Speaking with EW, the star teased of the show's fourth season: "Quinn and Rachel (Shiri Appleby) come back at the start of season 4 completely different people, which is, I know, very hard to believe. It was very hard to act, I will tell you that much. I didn’t even know what to do with who this new version of Quinn was, let alone this new version of Rachel. Everybody was confused on the set."

She added of the upcoming 'All Star' element on the next season of the show's reality competition 'Everlasting': "It’s fun because with All Stars, you’re dealing with couples, with two people at a time. And you’re dealing with personalities who have been on the show before. They all know the manipulation, so now you have to double down with your deception in a way that you’ve never done before. It’s a s*** show, I’ll tell you that much."

We wouldn't have it any other way! The fact we'll be seeing Quinn and Rachel turn into "completely different people" could be a bit of a risk, but seeing their narrative pushed forward and having them evolve is all part of what would inevitably go down in the real world. We're sure whatever happens, it's going to make for compelling and dramatic viewing. We can't wait.

'UnREAL' seasons 1-3 are available now in the UK on Amazon Prime Video. We'll bring you more on season 4 as and when we get it.