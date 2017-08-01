Once a firm opposer of George W. Bush, Bright Eyes singer Conor Oberst has found himself longing for the days of his presidency now that Donald Trump is in power. He's still extremely vocal about politics when it comes to interacting with his fans, but now he's accusing Trump of trying to 'replicate the Russian oligarchy'.

Conor Oberst performs at The O2 in Glasgow

His live shows used to be protests of President George W. Bush's regime, with the 2005 Bright Eyes album 'I'm Wide Awake, It's Morning' being a commentary on the fascist society he believed the President stood for. Now, however, that seems like nothing compared to what Donald Trump stands for.

'Trump's so crazy he makes me nostalgic for George W.', he told CNN. 'If you can make me nostalgic for George W. you're doing a massive magic trick.' He went on to explain how he felt that the whole 'fake news' concept was in danger of 'brainwashing' citizens.

'The thing that I find most upsetting about our current situation is that there's no consensus on reality', he continued. 'Empirical evidence doesn't matter, facts don't matter. Nothing matters to these people. It's just this weird, cult personality. Everyone always compares [Trump] to a fascist strongman, but I don't think that that's far off, ... with his family and his businesses and stuff, he wants to replicate Russian oligarchy in America.'

Conor proved that he still felt strongly about the importance politics has on his music by leading an anti-Trump chant during his Washington show, calling him 'racist' and 'homophobic' among other things and paying tribute to him and his family with a rendition of 'Roosevelt Room' from his fifth solo album 'Outer South'. 'Sometimes you have to let the poison out', he told his audience.

The 37-year-old singer is currently on tour promoting his latest album 'Salutations', which he released back in the Spring. He actually used his latest release to raise money for Planned Parenthood.

'We decided to couple with Planned Parenthood obviously, because all of the threats of cutting funding and to me, growing up that was the place that if you were in trouble, that's where you went, especially if you are a woman', he said.