Connie Nielsen was left in ''utter shock'' after witnessing what Sir Ridley Scott created in 'Gladiator'.
The 54-year-old actress played the role of Lucilla in the Oscar-winning movie, which is marking 20 years since its release next month, and Connie has recalled being taken aback after an encounter with Ridley on set.
In an interview with CinemaBlend, Connie said: ''I think my favourite memory was probably arriving at the fort in Malta.
''(Ridley Scott) was coming to meet me in the middle of the square, which was the foot of the reproduction of the Colosseum.
''He was just chomping on his cigar, as usual, and sort of grinning, looking absolutely happy in the middle of probably a giant clusterf***, but you wouldn't even know it, and just showing what we were doing while I was obviously in total and utter shock at the gorgeousness of what he and his team had created.''
Connie - who recently featured in sci-fi thriller 'Sea Fever' - feels that Ridley has been so successful in making movies as he always picks talented people for each project.
She explained: ''He just knows how to surround himself with incredibly talented people, finding new and talented people as well.
''He's just, first of all, he's a natural. He's doing exactly what he's supposed to do, and that's my image of him: that grin, and the chomping of the cigar, managing a thousand different things at a time with this equanimity.''
