The sixth season of 'Arrow' has for many fans of the CW superhero series been a return to the form that so many fell in love with during the show's first couple of outings. It's undoubtable that the series' quality has been a bit of a rollercoaster ride, but now showrunners are hoping to bring back viewers who may have dipped out of the show with the return of a familiar face.

Colton Haynes is making an 'Arrow' comeback

Colton Haynes, who previously played Roy Harper in the series full-time and has had a number of guest appearances, will be returning for yet another guest appearance in the upcoming season 6 episode 'Doppelganger'. It looks like danger will be right around the corner for him upon his return, and he'll be bringing Team Arrow back together in order to save him, all over again.

A new synopsis released by The CW for the episode reads: "ROY HARPER RETURNS – Oliver (Stephen Amell) and Thea (Willa Holland) are shocked to hear that Roy Harper (guest star Colton Haynes) is back in Star City. However, when they discover the circumstances of Roy’s return, Oliver and Thea realise that Roy is in trouble and jump in to save him. Black Siren (Katie Cassidy) makes a shocking discovery.

"Kristin Windell directed the episode with story by Christos Gage & Ruth Fletcher Gage and teleplay by Speed Weed."

It's going to be very interesting to find out exactly why Roy's back and why the character's in danger, but the synopsis seems to suggest that he's not coming back because he wants or needs help, but instead because he's been forced to do so.

A very vocal portion of fans have been asking for Haynes' return to the show for some time, but we imagine the actor won't be around for too long. Hopefully, he'll put on a good performance and leave the door open for him to make a comeback once again in the episodes and seasons to come.

'Arrow' returns to The CW on Thursday, March 1 in the US, and is expected to make its UK return shortly thereafter on Sky1.