He's really loving going back to his best-loved movies.
Colin Firth thinks it's odd that he's suddenly making so many sequels, including Bridget Jones' Baby and the upcoming Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! And it's not a spoiler to say that his character Harry is back for the sequel Kingsman: The Golden Circle, even though he was shot in the head in the 2015 original.
Colin Firth in 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle'
"I seem to have gone into the sequel phase of my life," Firth laughs, "which I guess is maybe a sign of age. Your life coming back as acid reflux! But I suppose I like to look at it this way: if we're doing sequels, somebody must have enjoyed the first one."
When the original film became a breakout hit, he says he was pretty sure they'd figure out a way to bring him back. "I thought, 'You're not going to do it without me!'" he laughs. "Which is probably what every Game of Thrones and Walking Dead actor thinks before the axe falls."
Watch the trailer for 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' here:
He's also rather amused to be back in another action movie at the age of 57. "I definitely would not have seen this coming," he says. "There's something quite strange about me being an action star! I thought if that was ever going to happen it would have been 30 years ago. I did not expect to be over 50 and doing a film that was so physically challenging. I was the kid in school who was picked last for the rugby team, so to be thrown in again with these stunt guys who are all world champion athletes, that first month of training was not just painful but emasculating."
More: Read our review of 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle'
One extra bonus on this sequel was getting the chance to work with Elton John, who has a significant side role. "It was a wonderful, wonderful experience," Firth says. "Often when you're shooting a scene, you hope the effect of the scene is going to be fun and extraordinary, but the actual work that you're doing seems to be rather technical and drawn out. That wasn't. That actually was a pinch-yourself moment, just in the doing of it, because I had him there."
Two years ago, Kingsman: The Secret Service seemed to come out of nowhere, ruffling feathers...
For those who knew him, Gary Unwin (better known as Eggsy to his friends), was...
While this film tackles a huge issue in the history of race relations in America,...
As it's been 12 years since the last Bridget Jones movie, expectations aren't too high...
Bridget has always known how to get herself into a muddle - catastrophic muddles at...
Almost forensic in its approach, this smart thriller explores a drone strike from a variety...
Thomas Wolfe was a writer who was used to rejection. His constantly lengthy novels didn't...
After battling the dating scene and finally finding love with Mark Darcy, Bridget Jones is...
With virtually the same tone as they used in their superhero spoof Kick-Ass, filmmakers Matthew...
After the high of last year's Blue Jasmine, Woody Allen is back in playful mode...
A clever premise can't help but grab the audience's attention as this mystery-thriller plays with...
Christine Lucas is suffering from a complicated form of amnesia whereby she cannot remember anything...
Based on the events documented in West of Memphis and the Paradise Lost trilogy, this...
Wallace Avery is struggling with the hardships that life is throwing at him; a boring...