British actor Colin Firth is the latest big-name star to publicly distance himself from Woody Allen after the re-emergence of sexual assault allegations against the director.

The 57 year old star, who featured in Allen’s 2013 film Magic In The Moonlight, has said he will not work with the veteran director on any future projects. He follows in the footsteps of Timothee Chalamet and Rebecca Hall, who both star in Allen’s new film A Rainy Day In New York and decided to donate their salaries to the Time’s Up campaign. Other stars who have worked with Allen, such as Mira Sorvino, Greta Gerwig and Rachel Brosnahan, have also condemned the director.

On Thursday (January 18th) – the same day that Allen’s adoptive daughter Dylan Farrow went on television to re-iterate her accusation that Allen sexually assaulted her when she was a child – Firth gave an interview to The Guardian and said “I wouldn’t work with him again”.

Colin Firth has distanced himself from Allen

Farrow’s interview repeated accusations she made in an open letter in 2014, which re-opened claims dating back to the custody battle between Allen and Mia Farrow over their children. An investigation in 1993 found there was not enough evidence to pursue charges, though Allen lost the custody battle.

Allen denied the accusation as “untrue and disgraceful” at the time of the open letter three years ago, and again rebutted his daughter’s claims this week, accusing the Farrow family of “cynically using the opportunity afforded by the Time’s Up movement to repeat this discredited allegation”.

That, however, has not been enough to stem the flow of condemnation.

Woody Allen at Cannes Film Festival in 2016

“I don’t want to profit from my work on the film, and to that end, I am going to donate my entire salary to three charities: Time’s Up, The LGBT Center in New York and RAINN,” the star of his new film Timothee Chalamet wrote on Instagram last week. “I want to be worthy of standing shoulder to shoulder with the brave artists who are fighting for all people to be treated with the respect and dignity they deserve.”

Last year, Firth spoke about the disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein, whose company produced The King’s Speech, the movie that delivered Firth an Oscar. He said Weinstein was a “frightening man” and said he regretted not doing more when actress Sophie Dix told him of “a distressing encounter” with Weinstein more than 25 years ago.

