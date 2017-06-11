When 'Riverdale' came to the small screen at the beginning of 2017 on The CW, not many people knew what to expect from the Archie Comics small screen live adaptation. Teasers gave little pieces of information away, allowing potential viewers to dip their toes into one of the darkest worlds Archie and his friends would be a part of, teasing a murder mystery and quickly drawing comparison to 'Twin Peaks'.

'Riverdale' makes its season 2 return in October

Quickly becoming a hit, the show was perfect for water cooler conversation and amassed a loyal following, all intent on working out the mysteries presented in the series for themselves and flooding the internet with various theories, ranging from the ridiculous to the plausible. It's fair to say that executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and his team of cast and crew had a hit on their hands.

Now, with a second season in production that's set to hit screens towards the end of the year, talk is of course turning to what we should expect when new episodes make their debut. Of course, most of that chatter is in regard to the shocking cliffhanger we were left with just a few weeks back, but there are other paths of interest for us to go down. One of those for example, is the relationship between Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) and Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart).

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa is back as executive producer on S2

"It seems like we end on an ominous note," says Aguirre-Sacasa in a chat with EW. "The fear Betty has is Jughead is going to be sucked into this world that has nothing to do with Betty - he might be going to a new school, living with a new family in a different part of town, he's joined this gang.

"All I'll tease is Betty is not someone who gives up easily. She's probably the strongest of the kids. If she's going to start losing Jughead, which may happen, she's going to fight for him."

With hints of trouble on the way for the relationship, that already looked to be on the rocks during the season 1 premiere, there could be some hugely dramatic scenes incoming. If there's one thing we know about Jughead, it's that he doesn't deal well with confrontation within a relationship; he prefers to follow his own path, no matter how weird that may be to outsiders looking in.

'Riverdale' season 1 is available now on Netflix, with season 2 set to premiere on The CW in the US on Wednesday, October 11. It's expected to return to Netflix in the UK each Thursday following its US premiere.