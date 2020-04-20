Cole Sprouse has received ''death threats'' over his desire to keep his personal life private.

The 27-year-old actor has hit out at the ''rumours and slander'' surrounding him and warned fans to curb their online antics, seemingly in response to speculation his romance with 'Riverdale' co-star Lili Reinhart is in trouble as they haven't shared social media posts about one another lately and other gossip linking him to model Kaia Gerber.

Cole took to his Instagram Story and wrote: ''I tolerate a lot of rumors and slander from people online claiming to be my fans.

''Fans who feel entitled to my privacy precisely because I never indulged them. But attacking my friends, baseless accusations, leaking my address, and sending death threats are all qualities of insanity and fanaticism. Choose humanity stop being [a clown].(sic)''

Cole went on to slam the ''ravenous horde'' who have made up their own gossip about him because of his ''restraint'' in sharing details of his personal life.

He continued: ''When I first stepped into a public relationship this was one of the foreseeable consequences.

''And while I never truly intend to indulge any part of my private life to the ravenous horde, it's cleared my restraint in updating them has allowed them to push their own agenda onto my habits and lifestyle.''

The former 'Suite Life of Zack and Cody' actor - who has been dating Lili, 23, since 2017 - ended his frank statement with a joke at his own expense.

He ended the post: ''So in conclusion - please eat my delectable plump ass. Making me post a goddamn white font Insta story like in twice divorced mother of three￼.(sic)''