'Riverdale' has entertained audiences for 10 episodes now, with the current first season of the drama series based on the long-running Archie comic books proving to be yet another hit for US television network The CW. Broadcasting on Netflix in the UK, the series has brought an array of talented young actors to the small screen including KJ Apa as Archie, Lili Reinhart as Betty, Camila Mendes as Veronica, Casey Cott as Kevin and Cole Sprouse as Jughead.

Cole Sprouse and KJ Apa star in 'Riverdale'

Sprouse is perhaps the most recognisable name from those signed onto the show - at least before the series got started - following his time on the hit Disney Channel series 'The Suite Life Of Zack & Cody'. Now he's all grown up, and taking on what might be his most challenging and compelling role so far.

So what does his fellow Disney star and brother Dylan Sprouse think of his work on 'Riverdale'? We may never know.

Speaking in a recent interview with Elle, Sprouse said of his brother: "He supports the show. I don't know if he enjoys it. This kind of programming has never really been our flavour of choice. I don't really want him to watch anything I do and I don't really watch anything he'll do."

He continued: "We have a very easy time separating work and play and I wouldn't really care less if he watched or if he enjoyed ['Riverdale']. I don't really have an easy time watching myself, so I guess I sort of imprint that upon my friends and family."

Knowing that the pair support one another should be good enough for anybody, though it is a little odd to think that neither of the pair watch each other's work. Maybe they'd prefer to keep their now famous ribbing of one another on social media away from their professional work, which is a decision we should all respect.

'Riverdale' continues Thursdays in the US on The CW, and on Fridays in the UK on Netflix.