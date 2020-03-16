The harsh reality of street life is thrown into a whole new anthropomorphized perspective in the video for Coldplay's song 'Trouble In Town', taken from the 'Sunrise' half of their double-album 'Everyday Life', released last year through Parlophone.
We explore the musical culture of Camden as Madness and Amy Winehouse receive their stones on the Music Walk of Fame.
The Quarterhouse, and Melting Vinyl, played host to two inspired performances in Folkestone on the first evening of March.
Six album releases we can't wait for this month.