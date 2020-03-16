Artist:
Song title: Trouble In Town
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Pop

The harsh reality of street life is thrown into a whole new anthropomorphized perspective in the video for Coldplay's song 'Trouble In Town', taken from the 'Sunrise' half of their double-album 'Everyday Life', released last year through Parlophone.

