Artist:
Song title: Daddy
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Pop

They may not be touring their eighth studio album 'Everyday Life' any time soon (at least until they can make it "environmentally beneficial"), but singles like the heartfelt 'Daddy' and it's accompanying stop-motion animated video should be enough to satisfy Coldplay fans for the time being. 

