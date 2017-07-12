Coldplay invited local choir members on stage to end their Welsh show with the national anthem.

The British rockers concluded their gig at Cardiff's Principality Stadium last night (11.07.17) with a rendition of 'Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau', with frontman Chris Martin playing the piano for the special performance.

Chris invited two singers, James and Ellen, to join the group on stage, and he asked the crowd if they would like to singalong to ''a very great song, which we didn't write''.

Coldplay have a clear connection to Wales as guitarist Jonny Buckland grew up in Flintshire, north east Wales, after being born in Islington, north London.

The group have been performing their 'Head Full of Dreams Tour' since March 2016, and the 120-date run of gigs is set to come to an end in November.

The tour hit the headlines on Saturday (08.07.17) when a wheelchair-bound fan called Rob crowdsurfed to the front of the stage at the group's gig at Dublin's Croke Park.

Chris then launched into an impromptu song about Dublin and Rob and the local lad accompanied him on the harmonica.

Rob said afterwards: ''A lad accidentally fell on me and was extremely apologetic.

''He and his friends insisted on lifting me up and getting me a better view.

''I had a once in a lifetime experience. 83,000 people cheering as I was in the middle. I got a glimpse of a celebrity life. The video has gone viral since and my phone hasn't stopped.''