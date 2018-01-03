Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2018 is just weeks away and with this New Year comes a spectacular new line-up. Festival organisers have now confirmed the three weekend headliners as The Weeknd, Beyonce and Eminem respectively, and tickets are on sale later this week.

Eminem at the 'Southpaw' premiere

Eminem will be taking over the much coveted spot of Sunday headliner at Coachella this year, treating his audience to a few numbers from his latest album 'Revival'. With Beyonce preceding him on the Saturday, there's a good chance we might see their first live collaboration of their song 'Walk on Water' from the rapper's new record.

So far, we've only seen Eminem's producer Skylar Grey stepping in for Beyonce in the live TV renditions of the track - such as the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards and 'Saturday Night Live' - and it would be a shame to miss out on an opportunity to team up on their own duet.

Kicking off the event, however, is The Weeknd, who has only recently completed dates on his Starboy: Legend of the Fall world tour. Fans will no doubt be keeping their hopes up for a surprise guest during his set too - Daft Punk, Lana Del Rey and Future having all made guest appearances on 2016's 'Starboy'.

More big names for the Friday include SZA, Kygo, Jamiroquai, St. Vincent, The War on Drugs and Vince Staples. Saturday will bring a must-see selection of Haim, Tyler the Creator, David Byrne, alt-J, Post Malone and Fleet Foxes, while on Sunday you can also expect to be entertained by the likes of Odesza, Portugal the Man, Migos, A Perfect Circle, Cardi B and Miguel.

Other artists to watch out for over the weekend are Soulwax, Jean-Michel Jarre, The Neighbourhood, Skip Marley, Chic feat. Nile Rodgers, First Aid Kit, French Montana, Vance Joy, Lany, Aurora and many more.

The event is set to take place from April 13th to 15th, and then again from April 20th to 22nd at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

Weekend passes for Coachella will be available to purchase from the website on Friday, January 5th 2018.