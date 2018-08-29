Sir Cliff Richard says he hopes his forthcoming new album will trigger a resurgence in his career, following his recent victory in a long-running privacy court case with the BBC regarding the reporting of a police raid on his home four years ago.

The 77 year old pop icon was awarded £210,000 in damages back in July this year, after the BBC was found to have breached his right to privacy over its reporting of a police raid at his home in Berkshire in 2014, as part of an investigation following an allegation made by a man who claimed he was sexually assaulted as a child by the singer at an event in Sheffield in 1985.

Richard was never arrested or charged during the investigation. On Wednesday (August 29th), the star announced his new studio album Rise Up, which will be released on November 23rd, saying that it was about “the bad period” he has been through over the last few years when he “couldn't sleep or think about anything” else.

Sir Cliff Richard is releasing a new album of original material this November

He said: “I chose ‘Rise Up’ as the title track because, after the bad period I went through in my life, I've managed to rise up out of what seemed like a quagmire. I love the lyric 'They're never gonna break me down, they're never gonna take me down, they know I'm gonna rise up feeling stronger'. It is always great to sing lyrics you can feel and I really felt those words.”

He revealed the new album, his 44th and the first collection of original songs in 14 years, at Abbey Road studios in north London, exactly 60 years ago to the day that his very first single ‘Move It’ was released in 1958. Ironically, the album’s first single and title track received its debut on BBC Radio 2 on Ken Bruce’s morning show the same day.

“I’m hoping that it will be a revival for me, not only for me personally, but maybe… I could be recognised by some of these younger people to be a valuable artist," he continued. "I’m not messing around with it, it’s for real.”

More: Sir Cliff Richard wins privacy case against BBC over coverage of police raid