Artist:
Song title: Mama ft. Ellie Goulding
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Pop

Cambridge collective Clean Bandit have unveiled the video for their collaboration with Ellie Goulding; 'Mama'. It's from their second album 'What Is Love?' and the video is the parodical but telling story of Donald Trump's upbringing. Ellie has also just dropped a new single by herself entitled 'Flux'.

Contactmusic

