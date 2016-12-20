The battle for this year’s Christmas number one is reaching its final stages and it looks as if Clean Bandit might just clinch it.

The Cambridge trio have already spent six weeks at the top spot with ‘Rockabye’, but according to the Official Chart Company they’re still 4,000 copies ahead of their nearest rival.

This year’s festive chart will be announced on Friday and currently it’s a three horse race between Clean Bandit, Little Mix with ‘Touch’ and Rag ‘n’ Bone Man, who is currently in second place with ‘Human’.

Clean Bandit are the frontrunners for this year’s Christmas number one

Other tracks still in with a shot are Louis Tomlinson and Steve Aoki's collaboration ‘Just Hold On’, which entered at number two last week and ‘X Factor’ winner Matt Terry's ‘When Christmas Comes Around’, which was penned by Ed Sheeran.

There’s also been a surge in sales for Inspiral Carpets’ ‘Saturn’, after a fan campaign following the death of the band’s drummer Craig Gill earlier this year. Charity single ‘The Living Years’, by The London Hospices Choir, is also moving up the festive top 40.

If the number one spot goes to either Clean Bandit, Little Mix or Rag ‘n’ Bone Man this year, it will be the first time since 2003 that the festive chart hasn't been topped by either an 'X Factor' winner, a charity single or a single driven by a social media campaign.

The ‘X Factor’ winner has only missed out on the festive number one spot four times since 2003, including in 2009 when a social media campaign was responsible for Rage Against the Machine topping the chart with ‘Killing in the Name Of’.

As always the chart will also feature some of the country’s favourite Christmas classics, including Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’, which is currently at seven, The Pogues ft. Kirsty MacColl’s ‘Fairytale Of New York’, now at 15 and Wham’s ‘Last Christmas’, which is sitting in the number 16 spot.