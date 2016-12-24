Clean Bandit have won the chart race to become this year’s UK Christmas number one.

The trio claimed the festive top spot with ‘Rockabye’, a song that first entered the chart nine weeks ago and is now on its seventh week at number one. The song is now one of the year’s biggest hits across both downloads and streams, having racked up 589,000 combined chart sales to date.

Speaking to the Official Charts Company, the band said: “To have been Number 1 for seven weeks is something amazing in its own right that we are all incredibly proud of, but to now be Christmas Number 1 is mind-blowing.”

"It’s something we never imagined would happen with Rockabye when we were writing and recording it,” they added. “Thanks to everyone who has made this happen! We hope you all have a Merry Christmas and New Year!”

Narrowly missing out on the top spot is BRITS Critics Choice winner Rag ‘n’ Bone Man who is at number two with ‘Human’. Finishing at three is One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson and Steve Aoki with ‘Just Hold On’, which has slipped one place from last week.

At four is Little Mix’s ‘Touch’ which leapt 19 places this week, while Mariah Carey’s festive classic ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ is at five and Zara Larsson’s ‘I Would Like’ is at six.

Nearly one third of this week's chart is made up of festive classics like Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas’. Fellow seasonal hits to make an appearance in the chart are The Pogues ft. Kirsty Maccoll’s ‘Fairytale Of New York’ at 15, Wham’s ‘Last Christmas’ at 16 and Shakin’ Stevens’ ‘Merry Christmas Everyone’ at 22.