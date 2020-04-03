Claire Holt is expecting her second child.

The 'Vampire Diaries' alum gave birth to her first child, a son named James, 12 months ago, and has now confirmed she's already set to become a mother for the second time, as she and her husband Andrew Joblon are expecting another baby.

In an Instagram post displaying her baby bump, she wrote: ''Grateful for this little ray sunshine in an uncertain time (sic)''

As of the time of writing, Andrew is yet to comment publicly on the happy news, as his last Instagram post was uploaded on Valentine's Day (14.02.20) when he gushed over his spouse.

He wrote at the time: ''Words won't do this justice, you are the best thing that has ever happened to me X1000. The best wife, mother and friend I could ever ask for. I love you with all my heart and soul. (sic)''

The baby news comes one year after Claire gave birth to her son James, and two years after she suffered a devastating miscarriage.

The 31-year-old actress was thrilled to announce her first pregnancy in October 2018, and said the news had come after the ''darkest moment of her life''.

She wrote: ''My heart is bursting. I'm so happy to share with you that we are having a baby! It still doesn't feel real. These past few months have been filled with excitement, anxiety, tears, joy, uncertainty but most of all gratitude. You never forget the deep pain of loss. It dims with time but it informs many of your experiences. Our loss earlier this year was the darkest moment of my life. Yet, it made me infinitely more thankful for the precious baby growing inside me today. I want to take a moment to acknowledge all those struggling with miscarriage, infertility or any of the difficulties that come with bringing new life into the world. I know that these announcements can hurt. I've felt it all. My heart is with you and I pray that our story gives you hope. Thank you all so much for your love and support - I can't wait to share this journey with you.''