Claire Holt is expecting a baby girl.

The 'Vampire Diaries' alum revealed earlier this month she is set to become a mother for the second time, and on Thursday (16.04.20) she posted a gender reveal video which confirmed she will be welcoming a daughter into the world.

Claire uploaded the clip - which saw her pop a black balloon filled with pink confetti alongside her husband Andrew Joblon and 12-month-old son James - to Instagram with the caption: ''IT'S A........ (sic)''

The 31-year-old actress announced her pregnancy this month with a family photo that showed off her growing baby bump.

She wrote at the time: ''Grateful for this little ray sunshine in an uncertain time (sic)''

The baby news comes one year after Claire gave birth to her son James, and two years after she suffered a devastating miscarriage.

The 'Originals' star was thrilled to announce her first pregnancy in October 2018, and said the news had come after the ''darkest moment of her life''.

She wrote: ''My heart is bursting. I'm so happy to share with you that we are having a baby! It still doesn't feel real. These past few months have been filled with excitement, anxiety, tears, joy, uncertainty but most of all gratitude. You never forget the deep pain of loss. It dims with time but it informs many of your experiences. Our loss earlier this year was the darkest moment of my life. Yet, it made me infinitely more thankful for the precious baby growing inside me today. I want to take a moment to acknowledge all those struggling with miscarriage, infertility or any of the difficulties that come with bringing new life into the world. I know that these announcements can hurt. I've felt it all. My heart is with you and I pray that our story gives you hope. Thank you all so much for your love and support - I can't wait to share this journey with you.''