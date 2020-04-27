Claire Danes' final scene on 'Homeland' was a ''cathartic moment''.
Claire Danes' final scene on 'Homeland' was a ''cathartic moment''.
The 41-year-old actress admits it was tough saying goodbye to the show - in which she has starred in since 2011 alongside Mandy Patinkin - and she shed ''many'' tears on set.
She said: ''Our partnership grew and deepened over time. It's not a casual scene. I think for me that was my cathartic moment when I realised it was over, because to say goodbye to it in its entirety is just too abstract and too huge. There were some tears - many of them - and we just hugged each other for a really long time.''
And Claire - who starred as Central Intelligence Agency officer Carrie Mathison in the spy thriller television series - was grateful to work alongside Mandy, who plays Saul Berenson, Carrie's mentor.
She added: ''I think that's a wonderful and surprising love story ... It's not one that we see depicted all that often in pop culture: mentor and mentee. In our first read-through the chemistry was really powerful and palpable. He looks uncannily like my best friend's dad, who kind of raised me and is a wonderful person but, if he got mad at you, you felt pretty s***ty. I think that helped: very strong Pavlovian response already built in! And he's just very good at what he does.''
Claire absolutely loves the show, which she has nearly spent a decade on, and says it has been ''great'' for her as an actress.
She told CBS News: ''It's been great for me as an actress, 'cause so often - especially coming out of my twenties - you know, I was playing ingénues or characters who were completely defined by their romantic experience, or the guy!''
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
Director Dave McCary makes a superb feature debut with this offbeat black comedy, which explores...
When James Pope was just a baby, he was kidnapped from the hospital in which...
Watch the trailer for Me and Orson WellesSet in 1937 Me And Orson Welles centers...
Evening enjoys prestigious name recognition. It is based on a novel by Susan Minot, and...
Several significant plot holes prove a frustrating and unnecessary distraction from the exhilarating, ante-upping, unflagging...
"The Hours" is an Oscar voter's nightmare. An adaptation of Michael Cunningham's novel about three...