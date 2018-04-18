The American actress is expecting her second child with husband Hugh Dancy.
‘Homeland’ star Claire Danes has revealed that she’s expecting her second child with her husband Hugh Dancy.
Speaking to Howard Stern on his SiriusXM show on Tuesday night (April 17th), the 39 year old actress admitted that she was expecting another baby, dropping a mention of it into a discussion about a “mortifying” sex scene she recently filmed for espionage drama ‘Homeland’, whose season finale airs later this month.
“I am pregnant. I’m seriously preggo… I’m deep into my second trimester,” Danes told the DJ.
Claire Danes is expecting her second baby
She and 42 year old Hannibal actor Dancy are already parents to a five year old son, named Cyrus Michael Christopher, born in late 2012. Danes has often spoken about having more children with Hugh, whom she married back in 2009, but also said in an interview some time ago that she was glad she waited to have children.
“I’ve always wanted to have kids, but I’m glad I didn’t until now,” Danes told Elle back in 2013, shortly after she had welcomed Cyrus.
“When I was thinking about [working and parenting] originally, I was really nervous about it. I think I would make a lousy stay-at-home mom. It just wouldn’t suit me. I feel so fortunate, in that I’ve had this arrow-straight focus that I wanted to act.”
She also praised her husband in the same interview, saying he is “just the right partner for me.”
“I got very, very lucky. There’s only so much credit you can take when it just sort of works, you know? And obviously we work hard at maintaining our relationship – that is central to both our lives – but at the same time, it’s just this kind of ease that I can’t really account for.”
