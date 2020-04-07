Cindy Crawford was ''so intimidated'' when she met Princess Diana.
The 54-year-old supermodel met the late Princess of Wales and her eldest son Prince William, when he was 16-years-old, and she was really nervous about being at Kensington Palace.
Speaking to Naomi Campbell, she said: ''Did he blush when you met him? I think he was 16 when I met him. I don't remember but look I was blushing. I was so intimidated meeting Princess Diana and being at Kensington Palace and just how completely down-to-earth she was because there's so much protocol I guess, and not being English, I don't understand some of it.''
And Cindy loved how ''humble'' Princess Diana was.
Speaking to a No Filter with Naomi live chat on YouTube, she added: ''I loved Princess Diana, I just loved her. Humble, how down-to-earth and I'm just blessed to know her for the time that I did.''
Meanwhile, Cindy previously revealed she was stunned when Diana herself invited her to visit her and William, who famously had a crush on the supermodel.
Cindy recalled: ''She was so lovely because she actually called my office herself. She said, 'Hi, it's Princess Diana' and my assistant was like, 'Yeah right'. But it actually was. I was going to London to do a thing for Pepsi, so I arranged to meet them at Kensington Palace. It was cool for me.''
Cindy worried about looking ''frumpy'' in front of Prince William.
She shared: ''I was like, 'What do I wear?' because Diana had a teenage son and I didn't want to be too frumpy, but this was Kensington Palace and I wanted to be invited back.''
