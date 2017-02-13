Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest StumbleUpon
Pictures

Cillian Murphy Pictures

67th International Berlin Film Festival (Berlinale) - The Party - Press Conference - Berlin Germany - Monday 13th February 2017

Cillian Murphy
Cillian Murphy
Cillian Murphy
Cillian Murphy
Cillian Murphy
Cillian Murphy
Cillian Murphy
Cillian Murphy
Cillian Murphy
Cillian Murphy
Cillian Murphy
Cillian Murphy

BFI London Film Festival Closing Night Gala of 'Free Fire' - London United Kingdom - Sunday 16th October 2016

Cillian Murphy
Enzo Cilenti, Michael Smiley, Ben Wheatley, Armie Hammer, Sam Riley, Cillian Murphy, Babou Ceesay, Sharlto Copley and Jack Reynor
Cillian Murphy
Cillian Murphy
Cillian Murphy
Enzo Cilenti, Michael Smiley, Ben Wheatley, Armie Hammer, Sam Riley, Cillian Murphy, Babou Ceesay, Sharlto Copley and Jack Reynor
Enzo Cilenti, Michael Smiley, Ben Wheatley, Armie Hammer, Sam Riley, Cillian Murphy, Babou Ceesay, Sharlto Copley and Jack Reynor

Birmingham premiere screening of 'Peaky Blinders' - Birmingham United Kingdom - Wednesday 4th May 2016

Cillian Murphy
Cillian Murphy
Kate Phillips, Packy Lee, Steven Knight, Cillian Murphy, Gaite Jansen, Jordan Bolger and Harry Kirton
Cillian Murphy
Cillian Murphy
Cillian Murphy
Kate Phillips, Packy Lee, Steven Knight, Cillian Murphy, Gaite Jansen, Jordan Bolger and Harry Kirton
Cillian Murphy
Cillian Murphy
Cillian Murphy
Packy Lee, Steven Knight and Cillian Murphy
Cillian Murphy

Peaky Blinders preview screening - London United Kingdom - Tuesday 3rd May 2016

Caryn Mandabach, Paul Anderson, Helen Mccrory, Steven Knight and Cillian Murphy
Paul Anderson, Helen Mccrory and Cillian Murphy
Paul Anderson, Helen Mccrory, Steven Knight and Cillian Murphy
Paul Anderson, Helen Mccrory and Cillian Murphy
Paul Anderson, Helen Mccrory and Cillian Murphy

Peaky Blinders preview screening - London United Kingdom - Tuesday 3rd May 2016

Cillian Murphy at BBC Radio 1 - London United Kingdom - Tuesday 3rd May 2016

Celebrities at the BBC Radio 2 studios - London United Kingdom - Saturday 30th April 2016

The Heart Of The Sea film premiere held at Empire cinema - London United Kingdom - Wednesday 2nd December 2015

In the Heart of the Sea UK premiere - Arrivals - London United Kingdom - Wednesday 2nd December 2015

In the Heart of the Sea UK premiere - Arrivals - London United Kingdom - Wednesday 2nd December 2015

'In the Heart of the Sea' U.K. premiere - Arrivals - London United Kingdom - Wednesday 2nd December 2015

Cillian Murphy and family out in Dublin - Dublin Ireland - Thursday 14th August 2014

Cillian Murphy and Stephen Rea arrive at The Olympia Theatre - Dublin Ireland - Monday 11th August 2014

Cillian Murphy and Stephen Rea - Dublin Ireland - Tuesday 5th August 2014

Cillian Murphy

Contactmusic 2017 Exclusive

