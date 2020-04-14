Ciara is expecting a baby boy.

The 34-year-old singer is currently pregnant with her second child with husband Russell Wilson - with whom she already has two-year-old daughter Sienna Princess - and on Tuesday (14.04.20) she revealed the pair are set to welcome a baby boy.

Ciara - who also has five-year-old son Future Zahir with her ex-partner Future - posted a video of her gender reveal on Instagram, in which she and Russell let off smoke cannons filled with blue powder.

The pair were joined by Sienna and Future in the video, and the latter was particularly excited to be getting a baby brother to play with.

In the caption, Ciara wrote: ''Gender Reveal!! What's it gong to be @DangeRussWilson ?!! Aaaaaah!!! (sic)''

American football star Russell, 31, also shared the same video on his own account, where he wrote: ''Gender Reveal Time! @Ciara

''Prince or Princess??? (sic)''

Ciara - who married Russell in 2016 - announced her pregnancy news in January, with the chart-topping singer posting a picture of her growing baby bump on Instagram.

The 'I Bet' hitmaker wrote alongside the snap: ''Number 3. [photo by]: @DangeRussWilson (sic)''

Russell shared a similar image, and captioned it: ''Number 3. @Ciara (sic)''

Prior to their announcement, Ciara spoke about the possibility of having more children, saying she ''looks forward'' to bringing more ''sweet little angels'' into the world.

The music star - who was previously engaged to the rapper Future - said in 2019: ''I love being a mum. It is by far the coolest job in life, and I do look forward to having more of those sweet little angels. And it'll happen at the perfect time.

''I'm enjoying dancing with my flat belly right now.''