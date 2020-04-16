Ciara was forced to attend an ultrasound appointment without her husband Russell Wilson due to coronavirus restrictions.

The 34-year-old pop star wore a protective face mask during her baby scan and video called the 31-year-old NFL star so he could watch their unborn kid on the screen - from the car park.

She shared a video of the call, and added the caption: ''The life of a pregnant woman in Covid-19 Era is very interesting... Russ had to FaceTime me from the car for our Ultrasound. We don't hear to much about US during this time. (sic)''

In the clip, Ciara said their baby looks ''so cute'', and the doctor said hi to Russell via her phone.

The '1, 2 Step' hitmaker also invited other pregnant women to chat to her and her doctor on Wednesday (15.04.20).

She added: ''Inviting all my pregnant women to chat with me and my doctor today on IG LIVE 2pm PST #WomensWednesday (sic)''

Many hospitals and birthing centres have stopped partners attending ultrasound scans for the time being to limit the number of people in medical institutions during the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this week, Ciara revealed she is expecting a baby boy.

The star - who already has has two-year-old daughter Sienna Princess with Russell, and five-year-old son Future Zahir with her ex-partner Future - posted a video of her gender reveal on Instagram, in which she and Russell let off smoke cannons filled with blue powder.

The pair were joined by Sienna and Future in the video, and the latter was particularly excited to be getting a baby brother to play with.

In the caption, Ciara wrote: ''Gender Reveal!! What's it gong to be @DangeRussWilson ?!! Aaaaaah!!! (sic)''

Russell shared the same video on his own account, where he wrote: ''Gender Reveal Time! @Ciara

''Prince or Princess??? (sic)''