Ciara and Russell Wilson have raised $240,000 to support coronavirus relief efforts by offering a double date.

The couple were holding an All In Challenge auction, which ended on Friday night (24.04.20), and whilst the bidding was already at an impressive $32,000 on Friday morning, by the evening, it had skyrocketed to the hefty amount.

Meanwhile, the 34-year-old singer previously revealed her and her husband Russell have donated a million meals to their local foodbank, the Seattle Food LifeLine.

The 31-year-old NFL player said in a video shared to the couple's social media pages: ''This worldwide pandemic coronavirus is changing the world second by second, minute by minute. People are losing loved ones. The elderly and the young. The people in between. You think about people losing jobs - even in Seattle. What we've decided to do is partner up with our local food bank in Seattle, Seattle Food LifeLine, and we're gonna donate a million meals and hopefully make a difference.''

Ciara added: We want to encourage everyone out there to join us in whatever way that you can, big or small. Everything makes a difference. Everything that we do together makes a difference. Together, we will conquer this tough time we are going through.''

Ciara also recently had to postpone one of her shows in her hometown because of the coronavirus and admitted she was incredibly ''disappointed'' to do so.

The 'Level Up' hitmaker said in a statement: ''With the continued spread of the coronavirus throughout the U.S., as a pregnant woman, my doctors have advised me to limit travel and large group gatherings. I am disappointed I won't be able to return this month to the place where I was born, Ft. Hood Texas, and put on the amazing show we had planned. I urge everyone to be diligent in taking steps to stay healthy and safe.''