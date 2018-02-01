With the launch of their brand new Greg Kurstin-produced single 'Get Out', CHVRCHES unveil a teaser video preview ahead of their corresponding video - and of course we're left extremely intrigued. They will release their eagerly anticipated third album 'Love Is Dead' later in 2018.

Chvrches at Spotify's Best New Artists event

It's been nearly two years since the Scottish trio dropped their last single - the infectious 'Bury It' featuring Hayley Williams - so fans are well and truly ready for 'Get Out' which dropped yesterday (January 31st 2018). It's another soaring, synth-laden pop tune that needs to be played on repeat.

The track has been produced by the one and only Greg Kurstin, who was named Producer of the Year at the 2018 Grammy Awards (for the second year in a row). 'Working with Greg was so different to what we'd done before, but it also felt so comfortable and like he'd been in our band forever', Chvrches said in a statement. 'He doesn't try to make you write a certain kind of song. He just listens and then Jedi puppet masters the best work out of you.'

They added: 'The opening synth riff of 'Get Out' was the first thing to emerge on our first day in the studio with him.'

It's the lead single from their upcoming third studio album 'Love Is Dead' out later this year, following 2015's 'Every Open Eye' which hit number one in the Scottish charts and number four in the UK.

To promote the new track, they did a Taylor Swift and deleted all their social media content on Tuesday (January 30th 2018), replacing it with a video of Lauren Mayberry drawing a crossed-out heart on a mirror in lipstick with the caption, 'Get in'.

Chvrches have a number of live festival appearances coming up this year, including Primavera, The Governors Ball, Best Kept Secret, Parklife and TRNSMT Festival among others.

'Love Is Dead' will be released in 2018 through Glassnote and Virgin Records.