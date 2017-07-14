If you ask any film fan what their favourite superhero movie is, there's a strong chance they're going to say one of the three that made up Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy; 'Batman Begins', 'The Dark Knight' and 'The Dark Knight Rises'. The first, 'Batman Begins' served to reignite the passion people had for seeing the Caped Crusader on the big screen, following a series of films that saw mild success, but not enough to get excited about in the years before.

Christopher Nolan is widely celebrated by superhero fans

Christian Bale was the man at the helm in the titular role of the World's Greatest Detective, with Batman in this iteration more relatable and grounded in the real world than we had ever seen him before. Nolan knew he was on to a winning formula and stuck with it, bringing recognisable DC Comics characters such as Scarecrow, the Joker and Catwoman to the big screen through the three flicks.

Despite seeing massive success, Nolan has since wrapping up the series moved onto other things, with his latest film 'Dunkirk' expected to make some big waves in the box office when it officially debuts a little later this month.

"I mean, I watch the [superhero] films. I enjoy films very much as a moviegoer these days. I spent 10 years of my life dealing with one of the greatest characters in popular fiction. It was a great honour and a privilege to work with that, but there’s a time to pass it on to new people," the filmmaker explained when asked if he may consider returning to the superhero genre in the future, in a chat with Yahoo! Movies.

The words don't really come as a surprise. Nolan hasn't ever really hinted that he'd like to make a return to directing a superhero flick in the future, so there's never been the question of him taking on the challenge.

It may also be the best option to stay away. With the 'Dark Knight' trilogy, he certainly went above and beyond what anybody had expected. If he was to make another film within the same genre, it would only ever get compared with his previous work, which we know is extremely tough to beat.

With the Zack Snyders and the James Gunns of the world already competing to bring some great entertainment to the big screen, Nolan now seems to be better off watching from a distance, bringing other ideas to fruition and enjoying the fact that not just one, but all three of his Batman movies could be some of the greatest of all time.

Nolan's new movie 'Dunkirk' is set to hit cinemas across the UK on July 21.