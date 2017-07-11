Film director Christopher Nolan has admitted that he’s been in talks with the producers of the James Bond series in previous years, and suggested that he could possibly be in line to direct the next movie in the franchise.

The 46 year old director, who is gearing up for his latest released Dunkirk and has previously helmed the likes of Interstellar, Inception and the three Batman movies that featured Christian Bale, revealed in an interview that he “deeply loves” the Bond films and the character, and has spoken to the people behind the Bond franchise.

“I've spoken to the producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson over the years,” he told Playboy. “I deeply love the character, and I'm always excited to see what they do with it.”

Christopher Nolan with wife Emma Thomas

“Maybe one day that would work out. You'd have to be needed, if you know what I mean. It has to need reinvention; it has to need you. And they're getting along very well.”

It comes on the same day that the Mirror reported that Daniel Craig, who has played 007 for the last four films including the lucrative Sam Mendes-directed Skyfall and Spectre, would be doing a U-turn on his previous utterances and signing up to play Bond for a fifth and final time.

Furthermore, Adele is also been lined up to record the prospective theme tune for the 25th Bond movie after her acclaimed work for Skyfall, the same report suggests, according to an unnamed source.

“Craig and Adele together are the winning team, the ultimate choice, the money spinners,” the source told The Mirror on Monday (July 10th). “It's taken time but Craig has come round and the strong consensus in the Bond offices in that Craig is 007 again. As for Adele, she's more of an unknown quantity but loved being part of Bond, so the signs are positive.”

Craig said, during a long slog of publicity ahead of the release of Spectre in late 2015, that he would rather “slash his wrists” than play the role again.

Since then, the likes of Idris Elba, Tom Hardy, James Norton and Aidan Turner have all been linked with the part, but no concrete sense of committal has been forthcoming from any of the mooted candidates.

