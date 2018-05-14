Christopher Nolan took the opportunity at this year's Cannes Film Festival to chat about his brilliant 'Dark Knight' trilogy of movies. Made up of 'Batman Begins', 'The Dark Knight' and 'The Dark Knight Rises', the three films were all extremely successful, and saw Christian Bale take to the role of the Caped Crusader.

To this day, the gritty films are heralded as some of the best superhero movies the world has ever seen. They're consistently brought up as having influenced many of the darker comic book-based films we've seen since, and Nolan has without a doubt cemented a legacy unlike any other.

Chatting about his films, the director said at Cannes (according to Variety): "To me, each film is a different genre. They tend to be defined by the villain… We hadn’t planned on doing a sequel. So shifting genres and the nature of the antagonist felt the way to take the audience on a journey and tell them something different about Bruce Wayne."

He would go on to describe Liam Neeson's Henri Ducard in 'Batman Begins' as "an appropriate adversary" and a "mentor-turned enemy", before Heath Ledger's Joker "was a terrorist, an agent of chaos set loose." Finally, he said Tom Hardy's Bane was a "militarist foe" in a "historical epic".

We're not sure we'll ever see a Batman movie quite like what Nolan brought to the big screen. Having pretty much admitting he's done with the superhero genre, they're going to shape what everybody else does within the industry in the future, and that's something he can be proud of.

Nolan has of course moved on since the 'Dark Knight' trilogy, releasing the Oscar-winning movie 'Dunkirk' and being rumoured to take on a James Bond movie. He's expressed interest in coming to Bond, but says he'd rather reboot the series than have to work within the confines of something somebody else has put together.