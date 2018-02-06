Babies might be the source of much joy in the world, but they also pose serious health risks. Just hours after Kris Jenner heard the news that her youngest daughter had given birth, she ended up falling into Chrissy Teigen's table at her Super Bowl LII party and hurting herself.

Chrissy Teigen at the Grammy Awards

Clearly feeling a little disorientated with the excitement of becoming a grandmother yet again, the 62-year-old managed to cause chaos at Chrissy's home by falling into her wooden table and promotly breaking it. The model didn't seem too mad though, and posted a video of the sheepish Kardashian matriarch on Snapchat.

'If anyone's in the market for a slightly used table, THE Kris Jenner actually just fell into it', Chrissy joked in the video, homing in on Kris as she cluctched a back of ice. 'It's customised.'

Kris was just as amused by her own clumsiness, telling the camera that the furniture is 'extremely valuable right now'. 'If anyone wants to make a bid on this we're willing to let it go', she added.

'It's so sharp, I can't believe it', Chrissy said, filming the coffe table, before asking: 'Kris, what happened over here?'

'Well, this is where I did a face plant', Jenner said bluntly. 'This is also very valuable.'

Indeed, nothing was about to spoil their incredible night, after getting to welcome Kylie Jenner's baby girl into the world. 'God is SO good!! I am so excited and thrilled to welcome another precious baby girl to our beautiful, ever growing family. We are blessed beyond belief!' She wrote on Instagram.

Of course, Chrissy is also pregnant with her second child at the moment, and while the excitement of it isn't causing her to trash her house, it's certainly starting to cause her some problems. She took to Twitter to rant about the effects of her latest pregnancy.

More: Kylie Jenner gives birth to a daughter

'This baby is sucking the life from me', she wrote. 'Drinking my water, making me dry. Eating my food, making me hungry. Taking my health, making me sick. Why do we create these monsters they want us dead?'