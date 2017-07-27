Twitter hero and model Chrissy Teigen has revealed that she and her husband John Legend have got baby fever and can’t wait to expand their brood. The couple welcomed their first child, Luna, a little over a year ago and Chrissy is already talking about having a big family.

Chrissy Teigen an John Legend already share baby Luna

Speaking to E! News, the Sports Illustrated model admitted she "probably [thinks] about it more than anybody".

She added: "I cannot wait to have the biggest family."

However, while she may be looking ahead, she’s also relishing all the milestones her baby daughter is hitting.

She said she tries to ignore pressure from others, as she focuses on "absorbing" all of Luna's little moments.

Of having her second child, the mum-of-one said: "Everybody is curious. They're like, 'When are you going to do it? When are you going to do it? When's the process going to start?'"

But the 31-year-old said: "It's so fun absorbing baby Luna right now.

"I think I'm enjoying my time absorbing and seeing everything...all her new little steps and new moments...and being there for them."

The star - who married singer John Legend in 2013 - has previously said she wants her brood to resemble the size of Angelina Jolie, who has six children.

She said: "Hopefully we'll just have this Angelina-Brad-type brood. I would love that ... I definitely want a lot of kids, though, and he does as well.

"I like the number four - and that's nannies," she joked.

Adding, in all seriousness: "No I would love four children because I have a very small family, so I want those big Thanksgiving dinners.

"In my mind, I have this [image] here I picture everyone gathered around the dinner table, and hopefully that ends up working out."