Chrissy Teigen says the world has entered ''an unprecedented time'' of people asking for favours via social media.

The 34-year-old model - who has 12.6 million followers on Twitter - has claimed on the micro-blogging platform that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has prompted a cultural change among social media users.

Chrissy - who has Luna, three, and Miles, 22 months, with her husband John Legend - wrote on her account: ''we are entering an unprecedented time of people asking for favors in the DMs

''the podcasts especially. my god the podcasts (sic)''

Chrissy recently admitted she loves listening to ''murder podcasts''.

The model actually revealed she struggles to sleep without listening to a crime story before she goes to bed.

Chrissy wrote on Twitter: ''none of my favorite murder podcasts are updating and I can't sleep without their terror

''I don't really like murder podcast commentary shows :( I like just hearing the story end the calls. You can tell me your favorite but I promise I've tried it and I just don't like the silly giggling (sic)''

Asked which podcasts she particularly enjoys listening to, Chrissy shared: ''I like Casefile, Dateline, Sword and Scale, Dr Death, To Live and Die in LA, The Thing About Pam. The first 3 are single episode stories but the others are fantastic podcast series (sic)''

Prior to that, Chrissy also confessed she's been feeling a little ''emotional'' due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The model said that the pandemic had suddenly become very ''real''.

She explained: ''This is honestly unreal. Obviously this is the most unreal situation ever, but of course we're holding up fine.

''It's just been an unreal, surreal experience for our family and everybody out there. So yeah, it's pretty crazy.''