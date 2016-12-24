Twitter trolls should know by now not to mess with Chrissy Teigen, but on Friday one tweeter learned the hard way when he attempted to call out the model’s husband John Legend.

Chrissy Teigen, wife of John Legend and all-round twitter legend

It all started when Donald Trump addressed claims that no A-list music stars were willing to perform at his inauguration next month. “The so-called "A" list celebrities are all wanting tixs to the inauguration, but look what they did for Hillary, NOTHING. I want the PEOPLE!,” the president-elect tweeted.

In response, Teigen clapped back: “Hi - we are people. You are our president too. I don't want you to be, but u are. Also we ALL know you are dying without the approval, dear…But have fun with DJ Buttcrack spinning the hot shit and Lil Banana dropping bars at your inauguration.”

More: Chrissy Teigen's Santa Visit With Luna Wasn't As Fun As She'd Hoped

Of course this repose left her open to the trolls, one of who decided to come for her superstar husband John Legend. "AT LEAST WE WON'T BE ALL SUBJECTED TO YOUR NO TALENT ILLITERATE HUSBAND," the tweeter wrote.

Obviously the troll didn't know who they were messing with, and the model responded with perhaps the best comeback of the year.

"John went to the same university as the Donald, silly billy," she wrote, referring to John and Trump's shared alma mater, the University of Pennsylvania. "Only difference was John went at the young age of 16.”

More: Chrissy Teigen Would Be Kim Kardashian's Surrogate "In A Heartbeat”

But the model doesn't just use twitter for unleashing epic burns, she also made one fan’s Christmas wish come true when she promised to send her one of her dresses.

When a fan asked her "@chrissyteigen but seriously when you're done with that red dress from this week's @SpikeLSB can I have it please?”, Teigen replied saying, “I am done. DM me your address!”. Seriously, could we be any more in love with her?