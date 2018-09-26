Chrissy Teigen is known for being vocal about her life and family within it and that has included her ever-expanding brood. The model has been open about using IVF to concieve her two-year-old daughter, Luna and four-month-old son, Miles and has now revealed the two tots were made together in the same petri dish.

Despite the gap in their children's ages, Chrissy - who is married to historic EGOT winner, John Legend - explained both big sister Luna and baby boy Miles could technically have been the same age.

The 32-year-old said: "Miles was actually made at the same time as Luna. They were sharing the same little petri dish together. It’s crazy."

The mother-of-two also revealed the couple have a number of embryos left 'on ice' and so there are more siblings to-be waiting when the time is right.

Speaking about the brood both her and John want, Chrissy said: "John wants however many kids I want. That’s the good thing with John...he is down for it."

She added: "Are we ready right now? No! I really love having two, but I think when I’m 70, I’ll look back and say, ‘Oh, I wish I had more.’

"I can’t see myself regretting having a ton of kids."

Although the superstar pair have struggled to concieve naturally, Chrissy said if it were to happen it would be 'amazing'.

The cookbook creator said: "It’d be awesome. I can’t even fathom it because it’s never happened to me.

"I’m totally fine with it not happening because I’ve been in a position where we’ve been able to control it - the timing and scheduling. It would be chaos otherwise...but I love chaos too."

Chrissy has spoken out about her little family as she promotes her second cookbook: Cravings: Hungry For More. Her first Cravings installment - which came out two years ago - was a bestseller. 

Now she has admitted the recipes show a different stage of her life.

She added: "I was more accepting of cutting some corners, and that has to come from having two kids now. I was wanting to put together a meal that John and I could eat together but not be exhausted from making it.

"So a lot of the recipes are a bit quicker and have fewer ingredients. It's like, 'Wow, you can tell she's at a different point in her life when she did this'."