Given that she's five months pregnant, Chrissy Teigen wasn't sure how long she'd be sticking around at Ellen DeGeneres' recent 60th birthday celebrations. But, despite not being able to get drunk like the rest of the guests, she had way too much fun - particularly in the photobooth.

She and her husband John Legend wound up getting into a photobooth situation with the ultimate glamour couple Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Chrissy looked picture-perfect in her red gown and matching lipstick, but she couldn't help but feel a little self-conscious while posing with the stars.

'It's so hard to pose with them', Chrissy said on 'The Ellen Show'. 'I don't know what to do. 'Cause then I get too mean face... and John's just happy to be alive.'

Indeed, she ended up giving the camera a sultry scowl while resting her hand on her burgeoning baby bump. John stood behind her and gave a huge grin, while Kim went for a pouting model pose and Kanye stood rigid with his trademark blank face.

'Kanye is thrilled, look at him', Ellen joked. 'Every picture Kanye took was like that. All night long.'

More fulfillment came with the incredible food that was on offer all night, which was just what Chrissy needed when she was being denied alcohol. 'It kept getting better and better and better', said Chrissy. 'It was amazing when we walked in, you introduced me to the Impossible Burger... it's a thing at Crossroads, I think it's vegan, and I'm pretty not vegan, and it was amazing. It was so good.'

Of course, she was a little sad that she had to stay sober when there was tequila shots, absinthe and more to be had at the bar. 'A margarita, there's nothing like it', she lamented. 'So to not be able to indulge in that with, say, Jennifer Lawrence, was heartbreaking.'