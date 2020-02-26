Chrissy Teigen has to bribe her daughter to appear in her Instagram posts.

The 34-year-old model is an avid user of social media and though her and husband John Legend's kids Luna, three, and Miles, 21 months, regularly appear on her account, she admitted her oldest child only agrees to pose in return for sweets or cash.

Speaking to People, Chrissy admitted: ''She definitely hates photos, paparazzi, anything. She does everything you see on my Instagram for a quarter or a Sour Patch Kid.''

The 'Lip Sync Battle' star has been targeted by critics of her parenting because of her social media posts - but on one occasion, it was actually helpful.

She explained: ''There was one time I actually was surprised. I posted an early Instagram photo of Luna and I got a couple comments saying she has a tongue-tie, you need to take her to a doctor immediately and I was like, 'Screw you! What does that even mean?'

And then I did and she did have a tongue-tie! We got it fixed. That was the one time it actually worked out.''

Although Chrissy experienced ''tough times'' with her oldest child, she's grateful for them because they have ultimately made her a better parent.

She said: ''Now Luna and I could not be more close. I wouldn't be the mom I am now with Miles if Luna hadn't given me those tougher times at the beginning. And now I know how close we are so it helps a lot.''

But the brunette beauty admitted it's tough when her kids are more ''drawn'' to their father than her.

She said: ''I feel a lot when the kids are very drawn to John. You see it and you love it because you know that you picked the right person. But then you're also like, why aren't they loving on me that much? As a mother, you're supposed to have that bond with your child and when it doesn't happen you start to get sad.''