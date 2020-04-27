Chrissy Teigen says her ''square'' figure has rewarded her handsomely.

The 34-year-old model has hit back at a social media troll who criticised her appearance, revealing that she and her husband John Legend both love the way she looks.

In response to the criticism, Chrissy - who has been married to the Grammy-winning star since 2013 - wrote on Twitter: ''Everyone used to....surgically enhanced curves. I've been a square my whole life and let me tell you, it's paid off nicely in many ways!

''Imagine if one day I showed up with hips and an ass. Ooooo you guys would be p***ed then too! I'm happy, John's happy, we all happy and doing a-okay! (sic)''

Chrissy and John, 41, are currently in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

And the model recently admitted she hopes her favourite reality TV shows don't make her relive the experience of being in lockdown.

Chrissy - who has Luna, four, and Miles, 23 months, with John - wrote on Twitter: ''One thing I hope doesn't happen is all our reality shows airing themselves in quarantine when this is all over and better. Like next season of housewives being them in quarantine. I don't wanna live all this over again (sic)''

The star has remained active on social media during her time in quarantine, admitting she loves listening to ''murder podcasts''.

In fact, Chrissy confessed she struggles to sleep without listening to a crime story before she goes to bed.

She said on Twitter: ''none of my favorite murder podcasts are updating and I can't sleep without their terror

''I don't really like murder podcast commentary shows :( I like just hearing the story end the calls. You can tell me your favorite but I promise I've tried it and I just don't like the silly giggling (sic)''