Chrissy Teigen loves listening to ''murder podcasts''.

The 34-year-old model - who is married to chart-topping singer John Legend - has revealed she struggles to sleep without listening to a crime story before she goes to bed.

Chrissy wrote on Twitter: ''none of my favorite murder podcasts are updating and I can't sleep without their terror

''I don't really like murder podcast commentary shows :( I like just hearing the story end the calls. You can tell me your favorite but I promise I've tried it and I just don't like the silly giggling (sic)''

Asked which podcasts she particularly enjoys listening to, Chrissy shared: ''I like Casefile, Dateline, Sword and Scale, Dr Death, To Live and Die in LA, The Thing About Pam. The first 3 are single episode stories but the others are fantastic podcast series (sic)''

Earlier this month, meanwhile, Chrissy revealed she's been feeling a little ''emotional'' due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The model - who has Luna, three, and Miles, 22 months, with John - said that the pandemic had suddenly become very ''real''.

She explained: ''This is honestly unreal. Obviously this is the most unreal situation ever, but of course we're holding up fine.

''It's just been an unreal, surreal experience for our family and everybody out there. So yeah, it's pretty crazy.''

Chrissy admitted she's struggling to come to terms with the health crisis.

She said: ''It's fun to be light-hearted and make jokes and try to make people happy and laugh about it, but then it really hits you, and you go through these ups and downs.

''What we're going through right now is unprecedented, and it's unreal.''